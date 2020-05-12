Jacksonville Symphony quartet plays for Lakewood neighbors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of events have been canceled because of COVID-19, including several Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra concerts.

But some members from the orchestra are keeping the music alive.

A quartet decided to bring its talent to the Lakewood neighborhood.

News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott, a lover of fine arts, captured video Monday night of the impromptu concert.

Getting a little culture in my neighborhood as a quartet from the Jacksonville symphony is playing in front of the neighbors house @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/La5attZTGp — Jim Piggott (@wjxtjimpiggott) May 11, 2020

He tweeted out the video with the caption, “Getting a little culture as a quartet from the Jacksonville Symphony plays in front of my neighbor’s house.”

Now that’s a treat!