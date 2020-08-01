St. Johns County nonprofits collect back-to-school donations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two nonprofits in St. Johns County are teaming up to collect back-to-school donations on Saturday.

INK! and St. Johns County United Way will hold a drive-up and drop-off event at Fruit Cove Middle School, 3180 Race Track Road. It runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The organizations are collecting non-perishable food items and school supplies, including flash drives, crayons and disinfectant wipes.

“It is incredible what is going on within our school systems. Everyone is trying to navigate distance learning, virtual schools, brick and mortar classrooms, so we really need to be prepared to have all the supplies ready to impact all students regardless of the mechanism of which they are going to come back to class,” said Donna Lueders, Executive Director of INK!

Due to the pandemic, it will be a drive-thru collection event. Organizers said volunteers will wear gloves and masks. They will grab the donations directly out of the car to minimize contact. All donations will benefit St. Johns County residents.

There will also be a collection event Saturday, August 8th at all St. Johns County Vystar locations from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For a list of the most needed supplies, visit https://ink-stjohns.org/.