Jacksonville church offers free COVID-19 testing Saturday

Space is limited so you must pre-register to be tested

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. Dozens of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to test students for the coronavirus this fall, but their strategies vary widely. Federal health officials discourage widespread testing on college campuses, but some researchers say it's necessary to prevent outbreaks. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wayman Ministries will host a free COVID-19 testing site Saturday at its campus on Labelle Street.

The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wayman Ministries West Campus, 1176 Labelle Street, Jacksonville.

Space is limited so you must pre-register to be tested. Call 904-693-1503 to register.

The tests will be administered by the Mayo Clinic and Agape Community Health Center and results will be given in 48 hours.

Anyone in the community is welcome to get tested, but again, you must pre-register.

