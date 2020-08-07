Jacksonville church offers free COVID-19 testing Saturday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wayman Ministries will host a free COVID-19 testing site Saturday at its campus on Labelle Street.

The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wayman Ministries West Campus, 1176 Labelle Street, Jacksonville.

Space is limited so you must pre-register to be tested. Call 904-693-1503 to register.

The tests will be administered by the Mayo Clinic and Agape Community Health Center and results will be given in 48 hours.

Anyone in the community is welcome to get tested, but again, you must pre-register.