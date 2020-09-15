CARES nonprofit recovery grant deadline extended in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County has extended a deadline for a grant program that provides CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds to nonprofit organizations.

The deadline was pushed to Sept. 25 to allow eligible nonprofit agencies more time to apply for the assistance.

St. Johns County 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations may be eligible for a grant of up to $20,000, and funds may be used for expenses related to mortgage or rent, utilities, payroll, PPE equipment, facility hardening, sanitizing/cleaning supplies, and other COVID-19-related costs.

For eligibility information or to apply, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904-209-6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.