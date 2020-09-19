CARES Act funds available for eligible Putnam County nonprofits

PALATKA, Fla. – CARES Act Funding is now available for eligible Putnam County nonprofits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s board of commissioners announced Friday.

The commission said changes in the availability of state and federal relief programs and extreme changes in the needs and resources in the community prompted the grants.

Qualified eligible nonprofits may receive a one-time grant of up to $4,000 to support COVID-related programs and operating responses.

The application window opened at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have 501c(3), 501c(4), or 501c(6) status organization in good standing with the state and federal government

Be a nonprofit with a physical location in Putnam County, Florida that was in operation on or before March 1, 2020 and has experienced disruption due to the COVID-19 global pandemic

Have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020.

Must be able to spend funds within the requirements of the U.S. CARES Act (i.e. expenses have a direct nexus to COVID-19, encumbered prior to December 30, 2020)

The following entity types are not considered eligible to apply:

For-profit businesses

Memorials

Nonprofit hospitals and education institutions

Organizations or activities not promoting compliance to CDC COVID-19 protection guidelines

Private foundations (except those working on COVID-19 relief)

Before you apply, please ensure you have a pdf or jpg of the following documents available and ready to submit as part of your application:

Copy of the IRS Tax Exemption Determination Letter

State of Florida Tax Exemption Certificate

Copy of Driver’s License, state ID or passport of an individual authorize to represent the organization and their title.

There are two methods to complete an application. The first and preferred is to follow this link https://putnamcares.force.com/SmallBusinessGrant/s/ and choose either an application in English or Spanish. The application will be completed and submitted online.

The second option is to download an application in either English or Spanish, complete it and deliver it to 2509 Crill Ave., Suite #200, Palatka, Florida 32177.