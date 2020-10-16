Jacksonville nurse honored as Lung Cancer Hero

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carolyn Baggett was one of four people nationwide to receive the CURE Media Group’s 2020 Lung Cancer Heroes award during an online ceremony this week.

Baggett is a nurse and lung cancer screening coordinator at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center and an active volunteer for the American Lung Association in Florida.

In 2014, she began working as a nurse navigator where she cared for people with Stage 4 lung cancer. After working with many people with late-stage lung cancer, she wanted to do something to help diagnose the disease earlier. She led the efforts to develop a lung cancer screening program at Baptist MD Anderson, which opened in 2015.

“I am a grateful recipient of her boundless knowledge, insight and compassion for those we both serve – our friends in our community with lung disease,” Baggett said.

On top of her work at BMDACC, Baggett is on the Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Cabinet, helps recruit teams for the LUNG FORCE Run/Walk, and supports the annual LUNG FORCE Expo to educate other health care professionals about lung disease and lung cancer.