Gate marks 60th anniversary with $60K donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville company marked its 60th anniversary with a $60,000 donation. Gate Petroleum Company donated the money to the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida from the Gate Foundation.

“Gate is proud to be a Jacksonville company,” said John Peyton, president of Gate Petroleum Company. “We value family and a strong, connected community. Supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida aligns with those values and is the perfect way to honor our customers and Jacksonville, the city we’ve called home for the past six decades.”

The Gate Foundation also used the 60th-anniversary donation as an opportunity to raise matching funds from its vendors and business partners. The Foundation typically hosts its annual charity golf tournament in the fall, where supporters raise money for a selected charity. However, COVID-19 restrictions canceled this year’s event.

“While it was disappointing to cancel this year’s golf tournament, we are grateful that we could pivot and see this generous show of support from our partners,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of The Gate Foundation. “We are honored to celebrate Gate’s 60th anniversary in business by supporting the Boys & Girls Club and support their efforts to positively impact young people all across Jacksonville.”

The vision of the Boys & Girls Club is to assure that every child graduates on time with a plan for their future, leads a healthy lifestyle and demonstrates good character and leadership. Today, the organization provides fun after-school experiences and educational programming to more than 8,000 members across 36 locations throughout Duval, St. Johns and Alachua counties.