Hubbard House annual breakfast Thursday will be free, virtual for 1st time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Hubbard House is continuing its work to combat the ongoing problem and will host its annual breakfast Thursday from 8-9 a.m.

News4Jax will stream the breakfast live on our website, and our own Mary Baer will be the emcee.

For the first time, the 26th annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast will be free and virtual.

Local leaders and other members of the community will take part in the event to learn about domestic violence and hear from strong survivors who have found safety.

Among the speakers will be Dr. Gail A. Patin, and guests will be welcomed by video messages from Sen. Aaron Bean, Sen. Audrey Gibson, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, and other leaders, officials and dignitaries.

The event will include a moving tribute to those the community has lost to domestic violence and information to empower guests to be agents of change in their communities, which Hubbard House says is especially important now, during the pandemic, because of increased isolation and escalating abuse.

You can register now at www.HubbardHouse.org/breakfast to receive the program and links to viewing options.

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing prevention and intervention to domestic violence survivors and their families in Duval and Baker counties in Northeast Florida.