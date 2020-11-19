Jacksonville church hosts movie in the park on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The San Jose Church of Christ wants to bring families together for a fun outdoor activity during this time of physical isolation.

The church is hosting the community for a free movie in the park at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fletcher Park in San Marco. The address is 1652 Atlantic Blvd.

They will be showing the Disney movie “Enchanted” on a giant outdoor screen, and guests can spread out on the park’s lawn.

The event includes popcorn and hot chocolate.

Guests are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs.

Call 904-737-2333 or email office@sjcc.us if you have any questions.