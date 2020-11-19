St. Johns County giving trees help spread holiday cheer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – We probably all know a family or two who could use some extra help for the holidays.

In St. Johns County, the Public Library is pitching in to help by hosting St. Johns CARES, Inc. Giving Trees at four branch library locations through Dec. 9.

There are wish ornaments on the Giving Trees that were submitted by local nonprofit organizations serving veterans, senior citizens, children, the homeless, and animals.

You can find the trees, and boxes for collected the fulfilled wish items at the Anastasia Island Branch, Bartram Trail Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch, and Southeast Branch libraries.

Donations will be collected, sorted, and boxed for the nonprofit organizations by St. Johns CARES, Inc. The group is also taking cash donations that will be used to buy items for unfulfilled wishes and needs.

St. Johns CARES, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2007 that is committed to assisting local charities in St. Johns County. To learn more about St. Johns CARES, Inc., or to make a monetary donation, please visit www.stjohnscares.org. For more information about this partnership, please visit www.sjcpls.org or call your local branch library.