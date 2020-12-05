Local organizations hand out 50K pounds of food to combat hunger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FarmShare and other local businesses are doing their part to make sure no one in Northeast Florida goes hungry with a drive-thru food distribution event Saturday morning.

It started at 9 a.m. and goes until the food runs out at the Community Health Outreach on Timuquana Road in Southwest Jacksonville.

Community Health Outreach said more than 50,000 pounds of food will be distributed to up to 1,000 cars. Costco pitched in by donating 75 Christmas trees that will be given out in addition to the food.

Hundreds of cars lined up hours before the event began. It’s drive-thru only to minimize contact with others.

Farm Share is partnered with Publix, Humana, and the local Rotary. The organization said hunger doesn’t have a face and that the organization sees all different classes, different walks of life affected and the need is continuously growing. This is at a time where many families say they are experiencing food insecurity for the first time.

Volunteers of all ages helping pass out more than 50,000 pounds of food! Including the cutest little volunteer!! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/52fT2zyTWy — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) December 5, 2020

Food Pantry Manager Charles Green told News4Jax it’s inspiring to see volunteers of all ages coming to help as the need is growing in our community.

“Choices -- that’s all we are hearing -- choices -- what do I do? Do I buy groceries or do I buy gas? And us being here, we can eliminate one of those needs because we can give them food. They can get enough food to last an entire week, and they can come back the next week,” said Green. “A lot of volunteers have come forward helping us out not that they weren’t coming before but now volunteers have increased. The clients coming to get food have increased, and we’re trying to do our very best to meet that need.”

A recent study by market research company OnePoll found about four in 10 Americans report they have experienced food insecurity for the first time during the pandemic.

The report revealed about half of the 2,000 people polled said they’ve struggled to afford food, while 37% report skipping meals themselves so there was enough food for their children to eat.

FarmShare is looking for volunteers and financial donations. If you would like to help, you can go to farmshare.org or text EAT to 41-444.

FarmShare will also hold a food distribution drive-thru event beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Ponce De Leon Mall at 2121 U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. That event, courtesy of St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, includes a kids holiday activity kid for the first 1,600 kids.