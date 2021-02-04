61ºF

Aldi opening new supermarket in Jacksonville

News4Jax.com staff

File photo courtesy of Aldi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents will soon have a new grocery store opening on Philips Highway.

The new store will open Feb. 18 with daily store hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’ll be at the corner of Emerson Street.

“We are proud of our continued expansion,” Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to serving the Jacksonville community at our newest location for many years to come.”

Many Aldi locations offer curbside pickup. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.

