Farm Share sets 3 food distributions this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share announces plans to distribute food in the Jacksonville area later this week.

Food-insecure Floridians will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at three drive-thru-only events to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Events this week:

Thursday: 5 p.m. until supplies are gone - Wilkinson Jr. High, 5025 County Road 218, Middleburg

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. until supplies are gone - City Councilman Reggie Gaffney and State Rep. Wyman Duggan sponsor a giveaway at 9238 103rd St., Jacksonville

Saturday: 11 a.m. until supplies are gone - Wayman Temple A.M.E. Church with state Rep. Tracie Nixon, 1176 Labelle St., Jacksonville

With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections. Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida.

Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed nationally more than 707 million pounds of food with a value of more than $1.3 billion. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.