National Sheriff’s Association recognizes Florida’s only current woman sheriff: Michelle Cook

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook got a shout out from the National Sheriff’s Association in honor of Women’s History Month.

She is the only current female sheriff in all of Florida.

Before being elected Sheriff, Cook served as Chief of the Atlantic Beach Police Department and was a director for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Cook said, “Women bring perspectives and life experiences that are needed in this profession.”

She encourages young women who want to better the community to consider a career in law enforcement.