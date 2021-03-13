The Players invites dozens of First Tee families a day to enjoy tournament

A student from First Tee - North Florida enjoys a day at The Players Championship.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Thanks to sponsor Optum, The Players Championship is providing 75 tickets for participants and families from First Tee – North Florida for each day of the tournament.

More than a dozen participants from the chapter got to interview champion golfer Rory McIlroy in a kids’ press conference this week, where they asked their new pal personal questions about golf and his interests!

First Tee – North Florida is an organization for youth development serving more than 150,000 young people, teaching them life skills through the game of golf.

Optum also donated $50,000 to the local chapter to help expand a new Learning Center at Blue Cypress, a public golf course and park near downtown Jacksonville.

Sisters Manyi and Mombo Ngu said the First Tee has provided them with unique experiences.

“They teach things about the nine core values, so responsibility, courtesy, confidence. They teach us things and push us to do right, even if we don’t choose a career in golf. The overall goal is to teach us how to be better citizens, better role models and do better,” said Manyi Ngu, who is in 11th grade.

Her sister, Mombo, is now an alum of the First Tee program.

“I’m really grateful for Optum to partner up so we can get tickets,” Mombo said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s absolutely wonderful to watch the players up close.”