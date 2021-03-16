Lutheran Social Services to host first weekend food giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lutheran Social Services, in partnership with Helping Florida and Clear Health Alliance, will host a mobile food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at its office at 4615 Philips Highway.

The food pantry will be open to anyone in need and will include 1,600 pre-packaged food boxes to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lutheran Social Services feeds hundreds of local families every week through its regular pantry, which is open five days a week, Monday through Friday. This will be the nonprofit’s first weekend food giveaway.

“Our pantry serves more than 2,000 households every month, but we know there are families missing out on much-needed food assistance because they work during the week,” Executive Director Bill Brim said. “We are committed to distributing as much nourishment as possible to our neighbors in need.”

Saturday, a car line will form and enter from Philips Highway, turn right onto Hudnall Road and proceed through the parking lot as directed. Further information can be found at www.lssjax.org.