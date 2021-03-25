WATCH: Melanie Lawson inspires next generation at Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Girls Inc. of Jacksonville has been serving girls in grades K-12 who attend Title 1 Duval County Public Schools for 50 years.

The organization is an affiliate of a national organization whose mission is to “inspire all girls to grow up strong, smart and bold” or healthy, educated and independent.

News4Jax Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson will speak Thursday afternoon at the group’s annual Celebration Luncheon, inspiring the young girls in the program to take on the challenges of life with equal amounts of fire and grace. (Watch the live stream of the luncheon below.)

Girls Inc. helps to ensure the girls avoid risky behaviors so they can graduate from high school, are prepared for college and the workplace, and have the tools and resources to break female generational poverty cycles.

You can donate to Girls Inc at: https://www.girlsincjax.org/donate/.

Ad