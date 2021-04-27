Winn-Dixie parent donates $147K to Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Donations were collected as customers shopping at Winn-Dixie, Harveys and other stores rounded up their purchase totals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys is donating more than $460,000 to eight children’s hospitals across the Southeast, including a $147,000 donation to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.

The donations from Southeastern Grocers is part of the company’s pledge to serve local communities. Donations were collected as shoppers at the company’s grocery stores in Florida and Georgia, among other states, rounded up their purchases.

“We are tremendously proud to be part of a community of associates, customers and partners that care passionately about our neighbors in need,” Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker said. “It is because of their kindness and generosity that we are able to support our local children’s hospitals with a donation that will truly make a difference and offer hope to families going through trying times.”

Besides Wolfson Children’s Hospital, here are the hospitals receiving donations:

Ad