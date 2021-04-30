Weekend run commemorates Jacksonville’s Great Fire of 1901

Bird's-eye view of the destruction left in the wake of the Great Fire of 1901.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday will mark 120 years since downtown Jacksonville burned to the ground in what is known as The Great Fire.

Within eight hours, 146 city blocks were destroyed, more than 2,368 buildings were turned to ashes and 10,000 residents were left homeless. It is considered remarkable that only seven people died in the fire.

“The Great Fire of 1901 was the largest most significant event in our city’s history,” said Dr. Wayne Wood, historian-at-large for the Jacksonville Historical Society. “In one afternoon, 90% of the downtown area of Jacksonville was destroyed in this Great Fire. The flames could be seen glowing in the sky all the way to Savannah, Georgia. The smoke could be seen in the sky in Raleigh, North Carolina.”

May 3, 1901, was a dry, windy, hot day and a spark from the wood fire at a fiber company hit a pallet of Spanish moss and the resulting fire spread throughout the city.

“My great-great, I think great-grandfather’s company, the Cleveland Fiber Company, owned that building on that May day in 1901 the fire started,” said Fred Kent, president of Marks Gray P.A.

The result was the third-largest urban fire in the history of the United States. It caused an estimated $15 million in property loss -- in 1901 dollars.

Map of Great Fire of 1901 (Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

But the fire forced the city to reinvent itself and rise from the ashes to become the Jacksonville we know today.