Blood bank issues emergency appeal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LifesSouth Community Blood Centers said Friday it is down to a two-day supply of block and in emergency need for donors. It is adding Saturday hours for those who cannot donate during the work week.

LifeSouth is the blood provider for various hospitals throughout the region, including Baptist Health, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center. The nonprofit blood bank, like many throughout the nation, continues to see a pressing need for blood donations of all types.

The Northeast Florida Donor Center at 7840 Baymeadows Way will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to learn more about blood donation and schedule an appointment by visiting the LifeSouth website.