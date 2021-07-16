Families need to register this year for BEAM’s back-to-school giveaway

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – You’re probably not ready to even think about your kids going back to school, but Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry wants to make sure you know that if you plan to attend its popuarl back-to-school event at the end of the month, you will need to register.

Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit is now requiring families pre-register to be allowed admittance. They will be given the opportunity to shop for free at a dedicated time slot. No outdoor lines or large crowds will be allowed on site.

Parents may sign up their family online at https://www.jaxbeam.org/back-to-school-with-beam or call BEAM at 904-241-2326 to register over the phone.

Free school supplies are available for pre-school to high school students who live in the following ZIP codes: 32250, 32266, 32233, 32227, 32224, and 32082 or if they have a parent who works in any of these ZIP codes. This includes Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Mayport, San Pablo and Ponte Vedra Beach.

BEAM will distribute backpacks, school supplies, books, gently-used clothing, shoes and new underwear to all pre-registered students.

The 27th Annual “Back to School with BEAM” event will take place starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Beach Church campus at 325 7th Ave. N in Jacksonville Beach.