City Rescue Mission offers programs for those facing homelessness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an eviction moratorium for 60 days for those in areas where COVID-19 is surging. While temporary relief is on the way for millions of Americans, the threat of eviction still exists for some.

RELATED: Get an eviction notice? Here’s the first thing you should do

The City Rescue Mission of Jacksonville is offering a program to give people a helping hand out of homelessness. The mission has served the community for 75 years.

On Saturday morning, CRM executive director Paul Stasi told News4Jax that their goal this year is to prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

Ad

“One of the first things that we do when someone comes to us is help them look at diversion,” Stasi said. “Is there some other way for them to remain housed before coming into homelessness, whether it’s on the street, in their car or in a shelter?”

Individuals staying at the shelter have the option to receive long-term shelter services. These services include working with a caseworker to find sustainable housing, debt and employment counseling, identification retrieval, and other legal documents for employment.

These resources are designed to help people transition out of homelessness.

For more information on this program and how you can take advantage, visit CRMJAX.ORG.