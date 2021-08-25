Coffee shop that employs people with disabilities to open Jacksonville location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new coffee shop is set to open in Jacksonville and your cup of Joe will be more important than you realize.

Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop is coming to Duval County and the shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“With over 80% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities unemployed nationwide, Beau’s Coffee created a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted and included in every community,” the website said.

Customers love the products, but really come in for the unique customer service experience.

The original Beau’s Coffee opened January 2016 in Wilmington, NC. The franchise currently employs 120 people with disabilities and has been nationally featured on Today, CNN Heroes, GMA, People, and more.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but when more information becomes available we will be sure to let you know!

Ad

Click here for more information.