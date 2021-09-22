JASMYN to host 15th annual Coming Out Day Breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JASMYN will host its 15th annual Coming Out Day Breakfast on Wednesday, October 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront with an in-person audience and will be streamed live for virtual ticket holders.

Youth activist, Ashton Mota, is the keynote speaker for this year’s Breakfast.

“A bright, comical, compassionate 17-year-old trans high-school junior, Ashton is a powerful advocate for change, driven to achieve justice, equity, and equality for all,” a release said. “He believes that spending time with family and friends brings out the best in him.”

Ashton is also the co-author of a kid’s book about “being Inclusive” through the GenderCool Project. His advocacy work has been featured in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and in Teen Vogue.

“We’re really looking forward to our 15th Coming Out Day Breakfast,” said Loretta Prescott, JASMYN Director of Development. “In addition to a few surprises, presenting the event as a hybrid—with both an in-person and virtual experience-- gives everyone a chance to be there. We understand why some of our sponsors are still asking employees to refrain from attending events in person, so those folks can still be part of this milestone celebration. We’re gearing up for a truly great morning to celebrate how far we’ve come as a community over these past 15 years.”

Ad

Tickets and sponsorships are still available here.

Strict CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for those attending in person, including fewer people at each table, tables placed farther apart, and a mask mandate except while eating/drinking. In addition, sanitizer stations will be available at locations inside the ballroom as well as throughout the lobby.