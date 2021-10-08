Lowe’s to host trick-or-treat event for kids to dress up, get free candy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready for a sweet treat?

Lowe’s announced the dates for its “Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts” event from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Families are invited to register and arrive dressed in costume to get free candy and pose in front of a scary-cute spiderweb backdrop.

There are 10 locations in our area that are participating. There are six locations in Duval County, two in Clay County, one in Nassau County and one in Camden County.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Click here to register and for more information.