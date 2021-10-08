Cloudy icon
84º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Community

Lowe’s to host trick-or-treat event for kids to dress up, get free candy

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Lowe's, trick-or-treat, Event, Halloween
Lowe's
Lowe's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready for a sweet treat?

Lowe’s announced the dates for its “Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts” event from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Families are invited to register and arrive dressed in costume to get free candy and pose in front of a scary-cute spiderweb backdrop.

There are 10 locations in our area that are participating. There are six locations in Duval County, two in Clay County, one in Nassau County and one in Camden County.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Click here to register and for more information.

Lowe’s to host trick-or-treat event for kids to dress up, get free candy

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email