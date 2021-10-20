Jacksonville animal shelters are full, local businesses offer support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care of Protective Services (ACPS) are currently experiencing an increased number of animals in their respective shelters.

Two local businesses, VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville have stepped up to provide relief.

VyStar Credit Union will be covering the adoption fees for all dogs and cats at JHS’s location, 8464 Beach Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 in recognition of International Credit Union Day.

VyStar employees will also be volunteering at JHS throughout the day to provide support.

Subaru of Jacksonville will host JHS at its dealership, 10800 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23rd. Adoptions will be free.

This event is sponsored by the national American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as part of the Subaru Loves Pets promotion. Subaru of Jacksonville is also donating $100 to JHS each time a dog who weighs 30 lbs. or more is adopted.

“Working together is lifesaving and JHS is proud to partner with local businesses who also support our mission,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “Whenever we come together, animals win.”

All pets will be altered, vaccinated and microchipped at the time of adoption. Additional fees may apply.

