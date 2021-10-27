Howl-O-Ween event: Jacksonville offers free adoptions on cats, dogs with black or orange fur

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – This event is all treats and no tricks!

Families considering a new dog or cat can stop by Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) this “Howl-O-Ween” weekend, Oct. 26 - 31, to visit animals hoping to find their forever homes.

There will be free adoptions on all dogs and cats with black or orange fur. City license fees may apply.

This comes just in time for National Black Cat Day, which landed on Oct. 27.

There are currently 158 dogs and 45 cats available for adoption. You can help by adopting or fostering an animal. Adoption hours are:

Thursday, Oct. 28th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit the ACPS shelter in-person at 2020 Forest St. Jacksonville, Fl 32204, or visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets.