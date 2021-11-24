1,000+ jobs available at Jacksonville job fair

Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an information sheet, while the human resources specialist for the company, Mareno Moore, right, monitors the interaction during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Employers representing a variety of manufacturing, production, service industry, medical and clerical companies attended the day long affair with an eye towards recruitment, hiring, training and retention. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job.

Job News USA is holding a job fair with more than 1,000 opportunities at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

There will be more than 30 companies and organizers at the event who will be looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed facetime and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s best companies and organizations.

These opportunities go from entry-level with no experience to skilled positions, seasoned professionals and leadership opportunities. Many companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making immediate hiring decisions.

For more information, visit JobNewsUSA.com.