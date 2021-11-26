Jacksonville Public Library nixes fines for overdue books

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got an overdue library book that you’ve been dreading returning because of the fine? Well, worry no more, library officials say.

The Board of Library Trustees unanimously agreed to eliminate overdue library fines at the Jacksonville Public Library on July 1, 2021, following Mayor Lenny Curry and the Jacksonville City Council’s suspension of overdue library fines during the early months of the pandemic.

“Things have been stressful enough for people during these past two years,” said Carlo Fassi, chair of the Board of Library Trustees. “We see how people turn to the Library to learn new skills, start businesses, or just escape into a great story. Anything that increases fair and equitable access to the Library is a good thing for Duval County.”

Before the change, overdue fines could push an account into a lock when they got too high. That won’t be an issue anymore either.

But that doesn’t mean you can check out a book and just keep it forever.

“Borrowed materials still have due dates, and we want you to return your materials on time so your neighbors can also enjoy them,” said Lynne Baldwin, Region Manager for the West Region. “The elimination of overdue fines just gives you that little cushion when things don’t go as planned.”

And if you lose an item or return it damaged -- those replacement fees still apply.

Customers are encouraged to return any long-overdue materials to any Jacksonville Public Library location free of the worry of overdue fines.

For more details, visit https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/news/jax-public-library-goes-overdue-fine-free.