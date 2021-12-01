Christmas tree to light up James Weldon Johnson Park during Art Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual Christmas tree lighting in Jacksonville is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening in James Weldon Johnson Park.

It’s scheduled to happen at 6:15 p.m. You’ll be able to watch live on News4JAX+ in the red alert bar above on News4JAX.com as it gets closer to the time for it to be lit.

The 56-foot Christmas tree boasts over 78,000 LED lights, 150 ornaments and has been a staple of Downtown Jacksonville’s holiday traditions for the last 33 years.

The tree used to bet setup at the Jacksonville Landing during the holidays but moved when the area was torn down.