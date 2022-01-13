Police Athletic League boxing tournament to honor late community leader

The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville wants to draw attention to the sport of boxing, while honoring a late officer who loved the sport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A one-of-a-kind boxing tournament is happening this weekend in the River City.

The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville wants to draw attention to the sport of boxing, while honoring a late member of the community who loved the sport.

Bob Nicholson died two years ago and the group has named this weekend’s tournament in his honor.

“We got roughly about 200 fighters that are going to be coming into here. They’re coming as far as Hawaii, California, Texas, New York, Virginia. They’re coming in from the Virgin Islands,” said Tom Waarum, Police Athletic League of Jacksonville Boxing Coordinator.

Boxers from across the country will gather this weekend in the River City to promote boxing, raise funds for the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville or Jax PAL, and remember the life and legacy of Bob Nicholson.

Nicholson was a huge advocate for boxing and the president of the local boxing committee in the River City. He passed away in January 2020.

“People from all over know Bob Nicholson nationally. And so, we’ve got a lot of people that are coming in just to honor him for what he had done for the sport,” said Waarum.

Waarum said the sport can teach life lessons to children and adults.

“We’re a team, you know outside of the ring. We work out together. We train together. But once you into the ring, it’s an individual that has to fight,” Waarum said.

This unique tournament is also shining a positive light on the sport of boxing.

“You get punched in the mouth. I mean you get knocked down, you got to get back up. You got to keep moving,” said Waarum.

It’s a two-day event happening Saturday and Sunday at 3450 Monument Road, Jacksonville, Florida 322225.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and fights start at 12 p.m.

You can find more information here.