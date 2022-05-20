Will you be the lucky duck? Annual Ponte Vedra rubber duck race for charity is Sunday

The now famous duck dump from the bridge into the Intracoastal Waterway for the annual race.

NOCATEE, Fla. – Are you ready to see these ducks take to the water? Thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into the Intracoastal waters below the Palm Valley bridge in Ponte Vedra at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The massive migration is part of an annual rubber duck race for charity.

Hundreds of spectators will be watching from the Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill as the forklift releases the tiny rubber ducks.

Once in the water, the ducks will “race” to a finish line, where the top finishers earn prizes for the people who adopted them.

The adopted ducks will be off to the races on Sunday. (Provided by Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra)

The annual Rubber Duck Race is put on by the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra and its event partner, Learn to Read of St. Johns County. Both organizations raise funds through the event to finance their charitable efforts during the year.

Last year’s race garnered $22,000 in total fundraising and race organizers are optimistic they can match or top that number this year.

Festivities for the 8th Annual Rubber Duck Race will start at 12 p.m. Sunday with the duck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. The duckies will be dropped from the north side of the Palm Valley/Ponte Vedra (210) bridge and will waddle to the finish line opposite the Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill (377 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, headquarters for the event).

National Honor Society students from three local high schools -- Creekside, Nease and Ponte Vedra -- were instrumental in selling duck adoptions for this year’s race. Many of those students will be on hand for the event as volunteers.

For more information, go to https://www.pontevedrarotaryduckrace.com/.