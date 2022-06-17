Women veterans complete ‘soldier ride’ in Jacksonville Beach

Veterans and members of the military are getting together this morning to promote mental wellness.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A group of women veterans completed the first “soldier ride” in our area on Friday.

The group biked to Jacksonville Beach from Mickler’s Landing and made the trip back. Their mission is to raise awareness about mental health and post-traumatic stress and the toll it can take on women veterans.

“We are here. There are women out there who are going to stand with you. We’re here to support you, so don’t think you’re alone,” said Marilyn McGuire, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. “If this is something you want to do, go for it. Challenge yourself. Women together are powerful!”

This is made possible through the Wounded Warrior Project, which said the ride is also about building relationships amongst these women and helping them thrive.

“Once they come together and know that they’re surrounded by other women that shared the nation’s cloth, they’re at home,” said Bill Hayes with WWP. “And they feel some peace and then their confidence automatically builds just through the support of each other.”

The Wounded Warrior Project says another goal is to help more women veterans receive recognition for their service. It says its research shows the number of women veterans is growing.