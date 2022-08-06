5K honors longtime local officer by raising funds for suicide prevention

Local community members are remembering fallen officer Andy Lavender, three years after his death. A 5K run is being held to honor his life and raise funds for suicide prevention for officers.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Participants gathered Saturday morning in Jacksonville Beach to honor the life of Cpl. Andy Lavender with a 5K charity race to raise awareness about suicide prevention among law enforcement and first responders.

Lavender worked in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, including significant time with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

Lavender died by suicide Aug. 3, 2019. He was 54 years old.

Keith Durough, founder of Blue Lives Matter Florida, started the organization after Lavender’s death. They worked together in the Jacksonville Beach Department for 10 years, including time with the SWAT team

“He was bigger than life. He was great to be around and it was never a dull moment. You never knew what was coming and what angle it was coming from,” Dorough said. “It was always the unexpected. We don’t know how many lives or if any we have saved. But I would like to think that we saved at least one life out there and it makes it all worthwhile.”

The 5K Saturday to honor his life raised funds to go toward resources to prevent suicide among law enforcement and first responders.

Those resources include: