Q BBQ Fest returning to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field this fall

The second annual Q BBQ Fest - Jacksonville is returning to TIAA Bank Field in November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Barbecue lovers, this is for you.

The second annual Q BBQ Fest - Jacksonville is returning to TIAA Bank Field, featuring more than 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs.

More than nine pitmasters will be grilling, smoking and roasting during the two-day event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. They include Pappy’s Smokehouse of St. Louis, Blues Hog the reigning Memphis in May World Champions, and The Shed from Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Q BBQ Fest — which also hosts events in Kansas City, St. Louis, Denver and Dallas — says it’s is a weekend-long celebration of diverse experiences, award-winning cuisine, live music, barbecue tutorials and demonstrations, games and activities for the whole family, and the rib eating contest Rib Rumble.

General admission grounds pass tickets, which include free parking, are $15 for guests age 12 and up. Food is available for purchase at each individual barbecue pit.

All-you-can-eat “Pit Passes’' — which provide access to four “Q Pit Lounges” along “Pit Row” with free signature cocktails, beer, wine and soft drinks, as well as free parking — are also available for purchase.

All tickets go on sale to the general public here at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

For more information, visit qbbqjacksonville.com.