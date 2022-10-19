NFL Crucial Catch: Jaguars host nonprofits in night of fun for cancer survivors & families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, the Jaguars will play the New York Giants in what’s called a “Crucial Catch” game, recognizing the fight against cancer.

On Tuesday night, the Jags hosted more than 10 nonprofits in a night of fun for survivors of the disease and their families.

On the night of entertainment, it was also a chance for people to get up close to the stars of TIAA Bank Field, The Roar and Jaxon de Ville.

“It’s awesome to see the support for cancer survivors, cancer warriors and also support for their families,” said Tricshone Jiles, who has beaten breast cancer twice.

She’ll be on the field Sunday for the coin toss.

“It’s huge. It’s scary. It’s amazing,” she told us.

And, it’s a big responsibility: to help the Jaguars Foundation continue its game plan, backing local nonprofits that help those in the fight of their lives.

“To see the community involvement, and see these families get a chance to escape from the daily impacts of their lives, and to bond with other families — it’s just an awesome event,” Jiles said.

“Can you imagine? When you’re dealing with challenges all the time, and then all of a sudden, someone makes it possible for you to be able to have fun with your family, with your caregivers the ones who love you the most? said Darnell Smith with Florida Blue. “That’s what this is about.”

Entering its 14th season, the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative supports the American Cancer Society and addresses early detection and risk reduction for multiple types of cancers.

Crucial Catch funding has directly helped more than 1.3 million people through education, navigation and cancer screening reminders.