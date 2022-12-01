66º

BREAKING NEWS

Community

UF highlights Black community with ‘Black Experience Installation’

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: UF, Black Experience Installation, University of Florida, installation, Art
Republican state lawmakers put pressure on UF after suspension of conservative groups

GAINESVILLE; Fla. – The University of Florida is highlighting some of the challenges, struggles, triumphs and achievements of members of their Black community with the Black Experienced Installation.

There will be prominent people speaking on these topics including, UF President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover, Assistant Vice President for Business Services Eddie Daniels and Attorney Jeraldine Williams, a 1967 graduate of UF.

Attorney Williams was one of the first Black students to enroll at UF, and the first Black student to graduate from the College of Journalism and Communications.

The installation was created back in August and will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium on the second floor on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter