UF highlights Black community with ‘Black Experience Installation’

GAINESVILLE; Fla. – The University of Florida is highlighting some of the challenges, struggles, triumphs and achievements of members of their Black community with the Black Experienced Installation.

There will be prominent people speaking on these topics including, UF President Kent Fuchs, Provost Joe Glover, Assistant Vice President for Business Services Eddie Daniels and Attorney Jeraldine Williams, a 1967 graduate of UF.

Attorney Williams was one of the first Black students to enroll at UF, and the first Black student to graduate from the College of Journalism and Communications.

The installation was created back in August and will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium on the second floor on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.