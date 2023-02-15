2023 Jax International Auto Show FAQ: Automakers, attractions & cars you can test drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 30 automotive brands are showing off their latest innovations at the 2023 Jax International Auto Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown, including sports cars, EVs, trucks and SUVs.
This year, you’ll find approximately two football fields with the latest models, as well as rare, vintage classics. Sit behind the wheel, peek under the hood — and enjoy special attractions including live music and a dedicated kids zone,
Location
The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville, 32204
Parking is free for everyone, compliments of VyStar Credit Union.
Event hours
- Thursday, Feb. 16 | 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 17 | 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 18 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday – Sunday | Kids Zone hours & info
Ticket prices
- Adults – $15
- Seniors (65+) – $9
- Military – $8 (active and retired with ID)
- Children under 12 – Free
Daily attractions and events
Wednesday, Feb. 15 — VIP opening night (invitation only)
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Live music performance by Love and Theft from Nashville
- In partnership with the Jax Chamber
Thursday, Feb. 16 — Ladies night: “Heels and Horsepower”
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Benefits to Jax nonprofit Rethreaded
- Wine tastings from the around the world
- Visit and shop with local vendors for a chance to win raffle prizes
- Live music performance by Cassidy Lee Music
- Purchase tickets on 904 Tix
Friday, Feb. 17 — “Whiskey, Wine and Wheels”
- Upgrade your general admission ticket to VIP for bourbon and wine tastings from around the world
- Live music performances including Vox Band starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 — First responders and military appreciation day
- Active military and first responders (EMTs, nurses, doctors, healthcare workers) receive free admission with valid ID
- WHISKEY, WINE AND WHEELS continued! Upgrade your GA ticket to VIP for bourbon and wine tastings from around the world
- College Students also receive $5 off tickets with valid ID
- Kids Choirs performances from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Live music performance by Green With Envy starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19 — Education day
- Special Daytona 500 showing
- Kids Choirs performances from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Test drives
In two areas of the auto show, consumers will be able to drive gas vehicles and EVs from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Participating brands include Mercedez-Benz, Audi, Porsche and BMW.
Requirements:
- Drivers must have a valid U.S. driver license and may need to meet certain age requirements for each manufacturer.
- Passengers are normally allowed and must meet the age requirements for each manufacturer. Generally, children under 8 years old or less than 65 pounds may not ride along as passengers for road-going test drives. Test drives cannot accommodate child safety seats.
- Drivers and passengers must sign a waiver of liability and may be asked to provide contact information for manufacturer follow-up.
- You may be asked to pass a Breathalyzer test in order to participate.