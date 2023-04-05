Florida nonprofit distributes food in Jacksonville area Friday, Saturday

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area.

People will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only.

Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The first event will take place on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Interlachen Fire Station, 17 - 217 Kennedy Ave., Interlachen.

The food distribution starts at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

The second event will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the House of Prayer, 2214 University Blvd. S, Jacksonville.

The food distribution starts at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida.

Farm Share also distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida free of charge.

