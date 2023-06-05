Jacksonville honors women veterans during recognition week

Armed service members participating in the annual Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will be celebrating and recognizing women veterans this week.

The week kicked off with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at City Hall as Mayor Lenny Curry proclaimed the week Women Veterans Recognition Week, acknowledging that it was the last proclamation he would make as the city’s mayor.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Curry said. His administration has been working on transitioning power to incoming Mayor-elect Donna Deegan.

Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc. is hosting ceremonies and activities throughout the week, including providing a display of uniforms in the City Hall Atrium.

Women Veterans Week of Recognition Events

Monday, June 5:

Opening Ceremony/Proclamation from 10-11 a.m., at City Hall

Paint & Sip from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Ale Works at 14965 Old St. Augustine Rd, Suite 129-130 (Space is limited.)

Tuesday, June 6:

Lunch & Learn “Finding Balance up the Ladder” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The River Club, 1 Independent Dr. (Space is limited.)

Wednesday, June 7:

Women, Wealth & Wine from 5-8 p.m., at Cooper’s Hawk, 4850 Big Island Dr. (Space is limited.)

Thursday, June 8:

Mental Health Summit for Mental Health Professionals & Resource Providers from 8-11:30 a.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, June 9:

Women’s VA Health Fair for Attendees from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the VA Jefferson Clinic at 1536 N Jefferson Street (2nd floor)

Saturday, June 10:

Women Veterans Recognition Gala from 6 -10 p.m., at the Southbank Hotel at Jacksonville Riverwalk