Florida Theatre closes temporarily for 3-month renovation project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s curtains for The Florida Theatre -- temporarily.

The historic venue is closed down for the next three months as it undergoes a massive renovation as part of a campaign looking ahead to the theater’s 100th anniversary.

One worker says this is the most extensive work he has seen in 40 years.

The construction and barriers outside the theater are a clear sign of a lot of activity happening inside to remodel it.

Some of the work being done inside the theater includes:

Repairing plaster in the auditorium

Painting the lobbies and auditorium similar to the color palette it had back in 1927, which is the year it opened

Replacing the HVAC system

Updating all public restrooms

Several projects have been completed to revamp the theater, including recent work done in 2019 as part of the “Centennial Campaign” ahead of its historic anniversary in 2027.

The theater’s president spoke with The Morning Show about what to expect when the doors reopen in October. You can press play to watch that interview below: