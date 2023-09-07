Clay County deputies returns home after assisting communities affected by Hurricane Idalia

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County deputies returned home Wednesday from Taylor County following Hurricane Idalia. They worked with other law enforcement agencies to assist communities impacted by the storm.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page Thursday to recognize the deputies who made the trip.

The post said, “It’s heartening to see law enforcement agencies and their dedicated deputies coming together to support communities affected by the hurricane. The commitment and selflessness of these individuals are truly commendable.”

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend and Southwest Georgia Wednesday, Aug. 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited areas affected by the storm the following day. He said he’s working to get federal funding to assist the affected areas, and the state already has money set aside for recovery efforts.

President Joe Biden also viewed the storm damage Saturday and pledged the government’s total support for Floridians.