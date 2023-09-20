87º
JU unveils 20-foot obelisk art sculpture near campus entrance

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville University, Community
JU unveils 20-foot glass and steel obelisk sculpture at campus entrance. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University unveiled a new art sculpture called “The Love Letter to the Arlington Community” on Wednesday.

The 20-foot glass and steel obelisk sits in the center of the turbo roundabout near the university’s entrance.

Shan Shan Sheng, the world-renowned artist who created the custom sculpture, was celebrated Wednesday morning at a ceremony unveiling the new artwork.

Timothy Snyder, the dean of the Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts and Humanities at JU, said the obelisk represents pride in the community.

“We’ve been working on this project for over five years here at JU and in partnership with the city and cultural council and greater Jacksonville we wanted to create a new work of art that would transform this neglected space into a source of pride for Arlington,” Snyder said.

There are four bronze panels around the sculpture’s base that highlight some of Jacksonville’s history, including Norman Studios, the Mathews Bridge, and Jacksonville’s naval bases.

Four bronze panels at the base of the sculpture highlight some of Jacksonville’s history. (WJXT)

