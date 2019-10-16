'96 Hours of Anguish' premieres on big screen at Sun-Ray Cinema

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax and Sun-Ray Cinema are teaming up for a special showing of WJXT Channel 4's documentary on the disaster in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

The film, 96 Hours of Anguish, which premiered on News4Jax two weeks ago, is making its big screen debut in Jacksonville.

The documentary, told by News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci, who made three trips to the storm torn islands after the hurricane, will air at Sun-Ray Cinema in 5 Points on Thursday at 7 p.m.

After the showing, Micolucci and others who were on the ground in the Bahamas will do a question and answer panel with the audience about what's next for the people there and how the community can help.

Tickets are $10. All proceeds will be donated to the Love & Life Foundation, a non-profit organization, which is helping rebuild the Bahamas.

