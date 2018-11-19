City Council president recommends members for safety task force

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After reviewing more than 150 applications, Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman selected a list of people he believes are most capable of leading a city task force on safety and crime reduction.

Out of those applications, Bowman narrowed the list to 46 people. According to Bowman, the applicants all had a "deep commitment and desire to make Jacksonville a safer city."

Once filed, Bowman said, the legislation should go before City Council for final approval by the end of January 2019. The task force will develop its own plan of action led by various subcommittees.

"I want to thank all who applied and thank the task force chair and members in advance for their countless hours of service," Bowman wrote in his list. "I look forward to all of us making Jacksonville a safer place to live. "

The list includes:

Chair: Mark Griffin

Co-Chair: City Council Member Sam Newby

City Council Member: Lori Boyer

Mayor's Administration: Charles Moreland

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Lakesha Burton

State Attorney's Office: Stephen Siegel

Public Defender's Office: Rob Mason

Kids Hope Alliance: Joe Peppers, Jennifer Blalock

Duval County Public Schools: Warren Jones

Youth: Mia Allen, Brandon Griggs



Other members:

Clifton Anderson

E. Joyce Bolden

Francois Brown

Ricky Brown

Camille Burban

Betty Burney

Josh Cockrell

Larry Cook

Richard Danford

Frank Denton

Amy Donofrio

Sabrina Edwards

Ben Frazier

Tom Geismar

William (W.C.) Gentry

Ellen Glasser

Jeff Golden

Shelley Grant

Constance Hall

Phyllis Hall

Marian Hannah

Darcel Harris

Preston Harris

Sam Harrison

Carolyn Herman

Linda Joseph

Ronnie King

Sean Mulholland

Michael Munz

Ceil Pillsbury-Schellenberg

Alicia Sitren

Timothy Sloan

Donna Webb

Vicki Waytowich

Shamika Baker Wright

