City Council president recommends members for safety task force

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After reviewing more than 150 applications, Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman selected a list of people he believes are most capable of leading a city task force on safety and crime reduction.
Out of those applications, Bowman narrowed the list to 46 people. According to Bowman, the applicants all had a "deep commitment and desire to make Jacksonville a safer city."
Once filed, Bowman said, the legislation should go before City Council for final approval by the end of January 2019. The task force will develop its own plan of action led by various subcommittees.
"I want to thank all who applied and thank the task force chair and members in advance for their countless hours of service," Bowman wrote in his list. "I look forward to all of us making Jacksonville a safer place to live. "
The list includes:
Chair: Mark Griffin
Co-Chair: City Council Member Sam Newby
City Council Member: Lori Boyer
Mayor's Administration: Charles Moreland
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Lakesha Burton
State Attorney's Office: Stephen Siegel
Public Defender's Office: Rob Mason
Kids Hope Alliance: Joe Peppers, Jennifer Blalock
Duval County Public Schools: Warren Jones
Youth: Mia Allen, Brandon Griggs
Other members:
Clifton Anderson
E. Joyce Bolden
Francois Brown
Ricky Brown
Camille Burban
Betty Burney
Josh Cockrell
Larry Cook
Richard Danford
Frank Denton
Amy Donofrio
Sabrina Edwards
Ben Frazier
Tom Geismar
William (W.C.) Gentry
Ellen Glasser
Jeff Golden
Shelley Grant
Constance Hall
Phyllis Hall
Marian Hannah
Darcel Harris
Preston Harris
Sam Harrison
Carolyn Herman
Linda Joseph
Ronnie King
Sean Mulholland
Michael Munz
Ceil Pillsbury-Schellenberg
Alicia Sitren
Timothy Sloan
Donna Webb
Vicki Waytowich
Shamika Baker Wright
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.