City leaders, advocates shine light on sexual assault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City leaders and victim advocates will join forces Wednesday morning at Jacksonville's City Hall to shine a light on survivors of sexual assault.

Mayor Lenny Curry will designate April “ Sexual Assault Awareness Month” with a proclamation at 10 a.m. in the City Hall rotunda.

“Each April, we come together to raise awareness about sexual assault on the First Coast,” said Teresa Miles, executive director of the Women’s Center of Jacksonville. “After an increase in the number of reported cases following the #MeToo movement and a growth in the number of news stories about sexual assault, we hope to increase awareness and ultimately prevent more cases of sexual assault.”

SAAM was first recognized in April of 2001 but has roots dating back to the late 1980s as women and men participated in events to raise awareness about sexual assault, according to WCJ.

State lawmakers are also responding in the era of #MeToo with one representative, Adam Hattersley, of Hillsborough County, filing a bill dubbed the “Me Too No More Act.” The proposal would eliminate the statute of limitations for sex crimes and would require the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission to incorporate training techniques for interviewing traumatized victims.

Under Florida law, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement now has four months to test rape kits.

A recent report published by the FDLE found that more than 7,000 backlogged rape kits had been tested by the end of last year. The report said 99.9 percent of the time the kits are now being tested within the four-month time frame.

WCJ has several other events planned on the First Coast for SAAM:

April 24: Businesses can participate in Denim Day, allowing employees to wear jeans to support survivors of sexual violence. WCJ suggests asking employees to donate $2 per person to WCJ to wear denim to work on April 24. The register your company for Denim Day 2019, visit https://womenscenterofjax.org/denim-day.

April 26: An art exhibit that allows survivors to share their journey toward healing through art.

An art exhibit that allows survivors to share their journey toward healing through art. May 7, 5:30 p.m.: “Women, Words and Wisdom” event caps off SAAM at the Schultz Center. WCJ will present awards to 10 unsung Sheroes and Heroes, for the differences they are making in the lives of women in Northeast Florida. Following the awards, State Attorney Melissa Nelson will keynote the event. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit the Women’s Center of Jacksonville. To register for Women, Words and Wisdom, visit https://womenscenterofjax.org/2019-women-words-wisdom.

“At the Women’s Center of Jacksonville, we are committed to helping all survivors of sexual assault,” said Miles. “From our 24-hour rape crisis hotline to free and reduced-cost counseling, our goal is to support survivors throughout the healing process.”

The Women's Center and Alpha Chi Omega women's fraternity will also observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the ninth annual "Take Back the Night” event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of North Florida's Osprey Plaza at the Delaney Student Union. An Awareness Fair will take place at 7 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. cross-campus march and candlelight vigil to honor and remember those who have been impacted by interpersonal violence.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the Women’s Center of Jacksonville’s 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.