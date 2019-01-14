Clay County Sheriff's Office celebrating 160 years

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is celebrating 160 years of service this year.

To celebrate, deputies with the Sheriff's Office can wear a newly approved commemorative badge. Sworn personnel can wear the badge all year long if they choose to.

2019 is the 160th year anniversary of our sheriff’s office. To celebrate, @SheriffDaniels1 approved a commemorative badge for our sworn personal to wear. Each member had the opportunity to purchase the badge themselves, if they would like to wear it and many have done so. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/k41wLSEqgt — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 13, 2019

The Sheriff's Office also thanked the community saying the deputies feel the support residents give them.

