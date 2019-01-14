Community

Clay County Sheriff's Office celebrating 160 years

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is celebrating 160 years of service this year.

To celebrate, deputies with the Sheriff's Office can wear a newly approved commemorative badge. Sworn personnel can wear the badge all year long if they choose to.

The Sheriff's Office also thanked the community saying the deputies feel the support  residents give them. 

