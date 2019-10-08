Community food giveaway promotes health, wellness on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Angel Kids Pediatrics has teamed up with Farm Share to distribute healthy food to those in need on Jacksonville's Northside.

The community food distribution will take place at the Angel Kid's newly opened office at 2040 Riverview Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will giveaway fresh nutritional food free of charge to families, children, seniors and individuals who need it. Each family will also receive free back-to-school supplies and more.

Angel Kids Pediatrics is the largest private pediatric practice in Northeast Florida. The founder believes nutrition is fundamental for good health during the early years of life and to help prevent illness.

The Duval County Department of Health has divided the county into six Health Zones based on ZIP codes. The Northside falls into Health Zone 1, where poverty is most prevalent and the zone is considered a food desert.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a community without easy access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods. A recent study on the effects of food deserts found that communities that lack access to fresh, healthy foods will likely exhibit increased premature death and chronic health conditions.

Teaming up with Farm Share helps work toward the goal of alleviating hunger, promoting health, and helps fight against poverty by distributing healthy and nutritious foods.

For more information on Saturday's food giveaway call 904-224-5437.

