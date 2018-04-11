Delaney joins The Fiorentino Group, Rogers Towers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Retiring University of North Florida President John Delaney will join the strategic alliance of The Fiorentino Group and Rogers Towers in June.

Rogers Towers, one of Florida's oldest and most established law firms headquartered in Jacksonville since 1905, and The Fiorentino Group, the city's largest full-service government relations and business development firm, made the announcement Wednesday.

“As I made my decision to retire from UNF, I looked for a new chapter to open in my career that offered me the chance to bring together the skills and experiences I have harnessed since starting out as a young lawyer working for former Mayor Ed Austin, when he served our community as State Attorney,” Delaney said.

The strategic alliance formed five years ago by The Fiorentino Group and Rogers Towers focuses on areas such as integrated business and government affairs issues, business counsel, higher education issues, environmental matters and other government affairs needs.

