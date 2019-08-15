Developer hopes to bring affordable housing to Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville developer hopes to bring affordable housing to a section of Murray Hill.

The Murray Hill Preservation Association is holding a meeting Thursday night to hear from the community on the proposal. The development would be built at the former Bank of America property on Edgewood Avenue.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Murray Hill Theatre.

Vestcor hopes to develop the land into a four-story apartment building with 117 units and 11,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. The project would cover 90% of the block and it would be across the street from homes that are for sale on Talbot Avenue.

Keith Kirker is selling a remodeled two-bedroom home in the area.

"We put a lot of extra effort in to keep the quality up and the charm of the house. Worked on it constantly for five or six months, pretty much daily," Kirker said.

With the proposed plans to put the apartment complex across the street from his home, he said he's concerned.

"We have had at least three showings recently where the potential customers love the house, but they were deathly afraid with what is going on across the street with the development of the housing project," Kirker said.

Len Burroughs is a board member of the Murray Hill Preservation Association. He has lived in Murray Hill for 43 years.

"There are pros and cons, people who like the idea and people who don't," Burroughs said. "What I would like to see is something that benefits the neighborhood and makes and fits in the neighborhood."

Councilwoman Randy Defoor released this statement: "I am committed to the residents of Murray Hill and recognize the importance of right sized development in our historic and non-historic neighborhoods. Getting it right is essential."

A request for comment from Vestcor and the attorney representing the firm was not immediately returned Thursday evening.

A meeting on the zoning exception for the project is scheduled for Aug. 22 at City Hall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.